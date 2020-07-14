He’s Told Me This – Everton Talent Tips Hat To Senior Team-mate

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton youngster Anthony Gordon has revealed skipper Seamus Coleman has helped him by relaying details about the game which he as a forward can use to exploit defenders.



Gordon is a product of Everton’s youth academy and has made his way up to the first-team, making his senior debut in a Europa League game in 2017.













The 19-year old forward made his first Premier League start in June, when the league returned after a three-month break, in a Merseyside derby against Liverpool which ended in a 0-0 draw.



The youngster stressed he has good people around him who help him and keep him company, as he complimented the leaders at Goodison Park and his agent, with whom he shares a close relationship.





Gordon admits club captain Coleman has fed him some good knowledge about the game which is going to help him in the long run as a forward, with the Irishman urging the Toffees youngster to use his pace and run in behind the defenders as much as possible.







“They are such good leaders and unbelievable with me”, Gordon told Everton’s official site.



“I feel I can talk to them about anything.





“I spoke to them, along with my family and my agent, who I am really close with.



“Leighton [Baines] and Seamus are so approachable and such nice people.



“I often talk to them, even about details that might seem small but could take me a long way.



“Seamus, for example, tells me I should use a certain movement more often; when I come to the ball, then go away in behind.



“He says, ’Use your pace, you are powerful, no defender likes running towards their own goal.”



Gordon has made eight Premier League appearance for the Toffees this season, registering one assist in the process.

