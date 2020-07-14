I Am Beyond Gutted – Kalvin Phillips Reacts To Injury Blow

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips insists that he is beyond gutted to have his season cut short by injury, as the Whites chase promotion to the Premier League.



A knee injury means that the influential midfielder will play no part in Leeds' final three Championship games of the season, starting with Barnsley on Thursday.













The midfielder admits that he is completely heartbroken by the fact that he will not be able to help his side on the pitch at a critical point of the season.



Phillips though issued a rallying call for his team-mates, urging them to be in it together so that they can come away with the Championship title at the end of the season and in the process get promoted to the Premier League.





"Heartbroken I will be missing the last 3 games of the season", Phillips wrote on his Instagram account.







"Anyone that knows me knows it’s killed me this unfortunate injury has happened and I am beyond gutted I can’t help the lads at such an important time on the pitch."



"I will make sure I’m there for everyone off the pitch! Still, three massive games to go and we will need everyone to get to our goal."





Phillips is pivotal to Marcelo Bielsa's system at Elland Road, featuring in 37 of his side's 43 league games so far this season, and will hope to be playing in the Premier League next term.

