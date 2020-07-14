Jan Vertonghen Just One Option For Manchester City

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City have made an enquiry about Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen, but have a number of options as they look to strengthen.



The Premier League giants are in the market for defenders when the transfer window swings back open following a dismal defence of their league title this season.













Pep Guardiola wants to strengthen his central defence and wants to bring in a left-footed ball-playing defender who will be able to act as cover for Aymeric Laporte and also operate as a left-back.



It has been suggested that Manchester City have zeroed in on Vertonghen.





However, according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, Manchester City have not gone beyond an enquiry for Vertonghen.







It was not done recently though and after having their European ban overturned, Manchester City could splash the cash.



Manchester City have been compiling a shortlist of targets and are expected to make concrete moves soon.





Vertonghen has been patiently waiting for good offers to arrive at his doorstep and is in no hurry to make a decision as he will be a free agent soon.



The defender would prefer to join a Champions League club next season and favours moving away from England.

