Lille Goalkeeper With Key Box To Tick Before Tottenham Move Would Be Considered

Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan is only prepared to move to Tottenham Hotspur if it does not harm his spot in the France squad ahead of Euro 2021.



The 25-year-old shot-stopper is yet to make his debut for France, but has been a regular member of the squad since last summer.













His performances at Lille this season have led to interest from clubs in England, with Tottenham and Chelsea believed to be interested in the goalkeeper.



Tottenham are keen as they want a long term replacement for Hugo Lloris and Maignan has emerged as a potential recruit.





But according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the 25-year-old will only accept a move to Tottenham if it does not harm his chances of making it to the France squad for next year’s European Championship.







With Lloris now fit, the goalkeeper is expected to return to the France team soon and Maignan will be fighting for a place in the squad as the third choice with Steve Mandanda.



Maignan is likely to demand guarantees over playing time at Tottenham and that could be complicated as Lloris is still very much the first choice.





The Lille goalkeeper is also on Chelsea’s radar, but they may have to sell Kepa Arrizabalaga before they can sign another goalkeeper.

