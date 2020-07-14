Loved Watching Him – Everton Talent Reveals Admiration For Former Germany Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton youngster Anthony Gordon has admitted he was mesmerised by Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil when he watched the German in action at the 2010 World Cup and has admitted the playmaker was the main number 10 he admired growing up.



Ozil starred for Germany until his retirement in 2018, winning 92 caps, and helped his country to capture the 2014 World Cup.













During his time playing for Germany, Ozil was voted the Player of the Year on no fewer than five occasions as he established himself as a key man.



Despite his recent struggles, for Gordon, Ozil remains a role model as he watched a young German team reach the semi-finals and eventually finish third in the 2010 World Cup.





The Toffees youngster admitted he loved watching the Gunners star in action for his national team and revealed his admiration for the 31-year old, with Gordon stating Ozil was the main playmaker he looked up to.







“He [Mesut Ozil] was unbelievable. His touch and technique were incredible”, Gordon told Everton’s official site.



“I loved watching him, he was the main number 10 I admired.





“That Germany team [2010 World Cup] was brilliant.”



Ozil has yet to make an appearance for Arsenal after the Gunners came back from the break, with the ex-Germany star featuring 18 times for his side in the Premier League this season.

