Manchester City Have Edge In Defender Chase

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City have an edge in the race to sign RB Leipzig defender and Arsenal defensive target Dayot Upamecano during the summer transfer window.



Upamecano wants to leave Leipzig at the end of the season, but so far no club have been willing to meet his €60m release clause.













Upamecano reached an agreement with Bayern Munich, but the Bavarians would not meet the clause and instead signed Tanguy Kouassi.



Arsenal have also long been linked with Upamecano, while Paris Saint-Germain have the centre-back on their radar.





But according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, Manchester City are the ones who are leading the race to sign the 21-year-old centre-back ahead of next season.







Pep Guardiola wants to sign a defender for his squad this summer and Manchester City have compiled a shortlist of targets.



And Upamecano appears to be firmly on Guardiola's list as a potential addition.





With their UEFA ban overturned, Manchester City are preparing to spend in the market this summer after falling badly behind Liverpool this season.

