Marcelo Bielsa Is Big Name In Austria – Barnsley Boss On Clash

Barnsley manager Gerhard Struber has revealed Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa is a big name in his native Austria and has lauded the Argentine for his work with the Whites ahead of their midweek game at Elland Road.



Leeds will take on Barnsley on Thursday at home as they look to get their hands on the Championship title and make the jump to the Premier League next season.













Barnsley are at the bottom of the pile in the Championship table and are battling for survival, with four points separating The Tykes from 19th placed Middlesbrough.



Boss Struber admits Leeds boss Bielsa is a huge name in his native Austria and has praised his counterpart for his incredible work with the Whites.





Struber feels even though Bielsa’s team are the favourites going in to the game on Thursday, his side are tough to break down, with the Austrian insisting they will have a good chance against Leeds as he feels his players will be focused on their style of play against the Whites.







"He is a big coach with big experience and also with a big plan in position and style. This is the big headline from him. He is also a big name in Austria”, Struber told a press conference.



"It is clear that Leeds is the big favourite. But we also have been quality and it is not easy to play against Barnsley in our style.





"Leeds is a massive opponent with a very good style.



"But when everyone is sharp in their style, we have a very good chance against this opponent.”



Barnsley have accumulated 43 points from 43 games and are not out of reach of a 21st place finish, with three games to go.

