Newcastle United Hierarchy View Final Proposal To Matty Longstaff As More Than Fair

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United's hierarchy feel the contract offer they have put to youngster Matty Longstaff, which is worth £20,000 a week and an extra £10,000 every time he makes an appearance, is more than fair, according to The Athletic.



Longstaff has risen though the ranks at Newcastle, with the youngster making his first team debut for the club at the start of the season in the EFL Cup.













The Magpies midfielder scored the only goal of the game in his first Premier League start against Manchester United earlier this season, helping his side emerge victorious 1-0.



He has been offered a contract extension at the club after his impressive performances, with the Magpies executives offering Longstaff £20,000 every week with an extra £10,000 for each appearance he makes.





The 20-year old’s current deal expires at the end of this season and top officials at the club view their current offer to the midfielder as a more-than-fair return for a player with limited amount of experience.







The Magpies would not usually offer wages of such a level to someone of Longstaff's age and status in the squad, something which adds to their feeling about the proposal being fair.



It is claimed the current deal being put on the table is the club’s final proposal to the player as he now has to decide on whether to put pen to paper at St. James’ or leave on a free transfer at the end of the season.





Longstaff has made 15 appearances for the Magpies in all competitions this season, scoring three goals in the process.

