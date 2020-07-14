Newcastle United Star Strikes Confident Note Ahead of Tottenham Visit

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka believes his side have proven they can beat Tottenham Hotspur, ahead of Spurs' visit to St James' Park on Wednesday night.



The Magpies were beaten by a pair of Troy Deeney penalties at Watford on Saturday, as Steve Bruce’s side slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Vicarage Road.













However, they have a quick opportunity to return to winning ways and Dubravka is hopeful that three points can be picked up.



Bruce’s side earned their first win of the current Premier League season against Tottenham in August, when Joelinton’s first Premier League goal sealed a memorable 1-0 victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.





Dubravka, who kept a clean sheet against Harry Kane and Co. on that occasion, is hopeful that his side can repeat the heroics in what is their penultimate home game.







“It is another difficult opponent to play against – they have quality players and a quality manager as well, but we have proved that we can beat these big teams”, Dubravka told Newcastle’s official site.



“It’s just trying to find the balance between how to play against these teams. It’s always difficult to play against quality names like Harry Kane, but they have a couple of other quality players as well.





“It’s going to be another tough game, but it is up to us to try to fight and try to win the game.



“We still have three more games, and we’d definitely like to collect as much points as possible.



“We play the next game at home, at St. James’ Park, which could be to our advantage, but I really hope that we can play similar like we played last time against Tottenham.



“I really hope that after the game it will be the same result as well.”



Newcastle are currently 13th in the league table with a tally of 43 points and will play their remaining three matches of 2019/20 season against Tottenham, Brighton & Hove Albion and newly minted league champions Liverpool.

