Not Good Day For Football – Jurgen Klopp On Manchester City Overturning UEFA Ban

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has indicated that UEFA being beaten by Manchester City in the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) is not a good day for football, though he does feel it benefits the Reds.



CAS overturned the two-year ban on Manchester City imposed by UEFA for allegedly committing serious breaches to Financial Fair Play regulations.













Manchester City were relieved at having the ban overturned as no Champions League football for two years could have had serious ramifications on the club and their future.



But some in the wider football world was left shocked with La Liga chief Javier Tebas even suggesting that CAS is no longer the right forum to solve football disputes.





Klopp has made it clear that he is not happy with CAS’ decision favouring Manchester City as he backs FFP and feels the judgement was not good for football.







He came out in support of FFP and stressed the importance of continuing with the financial regulations despite the setback.



Klopp said in a press conference: “I don't think it was a good day for football yesterday.





“I think FFP is a good idea. It's protecting teams.



“This FFP frame we should stick to. It gives borders. That's good for football.”



He insists he is not able to judge Manchester City's case however and is hoping that FFP can remain in football, while he stressed that from Liverpool's point of view it is better the Citizens have more games to deal with.



"From a personal point of view I'm happy City can play in the Champions League next year. They don't have 10, 12 games less now in the Premier League; no other team would have had a chance in the league.



"It is not up to me to judge this [verdict] and I don't.



"I just hope we stick to this FFP system and I hope it stays as it kind of gives borders where you can go to and that is good for football. If no-one has to care anymore it makes the competition difficult."



Manchester City are now free to take their place in the Champions League next season, while the credibility of UEFA's FFP is now being widely questioned.

