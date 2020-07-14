Rangers Face Florian Kamberi Competition

Follow @insidefutbol





Swiss Super League side St. Gallen are looking to trump Rangers in the race to acquire the services of Hibernian striker Florian Kamberi, according to the Scottish Sun.



Kamberi moved to Rangers on loan on transfer deadline day in January and spent the remainder of the season with the Gers.













The former Swiss Under-21 international made nine appearances for Rangers during his brief spell at the club, scoring one goal and assisting twice.



Rangers have been looking at re-signing Kamberi on loan, but the striker favours a permanent exit from Hibernian and now St Gallen are holding talks with the Easter Road side.





St. Gallen are top of the league table in the Swiss Super League with 59 points, one more than second placed Young Boys.







Kamberi initially had a trial with Hibs before moving to the club on a loan deal from Swiss side Grasshopper in January 2018, making the move permanent later in the summer.



The Swiss striker has found the back of the net 30 times for Hibernian in 84 appearances, while registering 13 assists.





The 25-year old’s contract with Hibernian runs out in the summer of 2022, but he is keen to move away from the club this summer.

