RB Leipzig Sporting Director Comments On Future of Brentford Linked Starlet

RB Leipzig sporting director Markus Krosche has conceded that Brentford target Mads Bidstrup could be on his way out of the club this summer.



Bidstrup joined the Leipzig academy in 2018 and has been a regular part of their Under-19 set-up this season, making 13 appearances at that level.













The youngster has been watched by several clubs in Europe despite him signing a four-year contract with Leipzig last year.



He has been linked with a potential move to England, with Championship side Brentford credited with an interest in securing his services.





The second-tier side are known for unearthing young talent and are believed to be close to signing the 19-year-old Dane from Leipzig.







And Krosche has indicated that the speculation could be true and Bidstrup could be on his way out of the German club.



The Leipzig sporting director told German daily Bild: “About Mads, the signs are pointing towards a change.





“We will decide in the interests of the player.”



With Brentford third in the Championship, they could be a Premier League club by the time they take the deal over the line to sign Bidstrup.

