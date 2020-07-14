XRegister
14/07/2020 - 11:13 BST

Roma Still Struggling To Agree Chris Smalling Deal

 




Roma are some distance away from agreeing on a deal to sign Chris Smalling on a permanent contract as Manchester United have so far refused to water down their asking price for the defender.

Smalling has been on loan at Roma since last summer and has emerged as one of the top defenders in Serie A this season.  


 



The 30-year-old centre-back wants to continue at Roma instead of returning to Manchester United at the end of the season.

Roma have been in talks with Manchester United over a deal for the past few weeks, but according to Italian daily Il Messaggero, the two clubs are not close to reaching an agreement at the moment.
 


The Serie A giants have offered a fee of around €14m, including bonuses, which falls short of Manchester United’s €20m asking price.



The negotiations have been protracted as Manchester United have declined to come down with their financial demands.

The 30-year-old still has two years left on his contract with Manchester United and the Premier League giants do not want to sell him for a reduced fee.
 


Smalling has been enjoying his life and football in Italy and is now waiting for the two clubs to work out a deal.
 