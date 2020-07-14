Steve Bruce Indicates Surprise At Criticism of Jose Mourinho

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has indicated his surprise at the amount of criticism Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has been suffering this season.



The Tottenham manager has struggled to find consistency from his team this season and it has led to severe criticism of his tactics and management style.













Mourinho's critics feel his best days are behind him and have not been shy about suggesting he could struggle at Tottenham.



The former Manchester United and Chelsea boss silenced some of his critics after Tottenham won the north London derby recently, but doubts over his longevity at the club have remained.





But Newcastle boss Bruce has come to the aid of Mourinho and stressed that given his record in the game, he is surprised that the Tottenham boss has been hit with so much criticism.







"We're all under scrutiny but let's be brutally honest”, Bruce said in a press conference when asked about the criticism of Mourinho.



“When you see what the guy's achieved and what he's won and what he's done in other countries and in England, then if Jose gets stick then there's hope for us all!"





Bruce’s Newcastle side will host Mourinho’s Tottenham at St. James’ Park on Wednesday in a Premier League clash.

