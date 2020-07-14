Steve Bruce Keen For Newcastle To Match Tottenham’s Desire

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has admitted that he expects a tough challenge from Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday evening.



The Magpies are aiming to bounce back from a 2-1 loss against Watford on Saturday when they host Spurs at St. James’ Park.













Tottenham are arriving in Newcastle after edging out Arsenal with a 2-1 scoreline in the north London derby on Sunday.



Newcastle will be looking to do a double over Tottenham as they beat Spurs in August, when both sides clashed for the first time in the 2019/20 Premier League season.





Bruce is well aware of the quality that Tottenham possess and has urged his side to match Mourinho’s outfit in every aspect of the game on Wednesday.







The 59-year-old also admitted that he is conscious that a potential European spot is an additional motivator for Tottenham.



"They've got a European place to play for and you could see what beating Arsenal meant to them, Bruce told a press conference.





"When you look at the team they've got, the manager they've got and everything that's in place you know they're a big club.



“We have to match their endeavour on the night."



Bruce's Newcastle still have nine points to play for in the Premier League and could still cap off the campaign with a top ten finish.

