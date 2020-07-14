XRegister
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

14/07/2020 - 21:22 BST

Tottenham Linked Jonathan David Gives Lille Green Light

 




Tottenham Hotspur target Jonathan David has already agreed in principle to join Lille when the transfer window opens.

The Canadian attacker took the Belgian league by storm this season and has netted 23 goals in all competitions in 40 appearances for Gent.  


 



His performances have  attracted the prying eyes of bigger clubs in Europe and he has been linked with a move to England, with several teams believed to be tracking him.

A move to London has been mooted, with Tottenham claimed to be keen on him, but for the moment the concrete effort to land David is coming from French club Lille.
 


According to French sports daily L’Equipe, the player has already agreed on a contract in principle to move to Lille and is now waiting for the two clubs to thrash out a fee.



Lille tabled an offer of around €25m for the Canadian last week, which is short of the amount Gent have been asking for him.

The Belgian club want a fee in the region of €30m to €35m from David’s departure but it has been claimed that they have not rejected the bid from the French club.
 


They are closely studying the offer from the French outfit and are pondering over making a decision.

No agreement is still in place but Lille are hoping to push a deal over the line.
 