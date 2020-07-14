Trust Carlo Ancelotti, I Do – Everton Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton legend Neville Southall has backed Toffees’ boss Carlo Ancelotti to rebuild the Merseyside club, despite Ancelotti’s outfit suffering a crushing defeat at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.



Ancelotti replaced former Everton manager Marco Silva in December, after the Toffees struggled to find form in the Premier League under the Portuguese and slipped into the relegation zone.













Everton’s bid for a European qualification spot next season was dealt a huge blow after the Toffees fell to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Wolves.



Despite the setback, Southall is confident in Ancelotti’s abilities as a manager and believes that the Italian is capable of rebuilding the Merseyside club from the inside out.





The Everton legend also stressed that the remaining matches in the season are perfect opportunities for Ancelotti to examine the quality of character that his squad possess.







"It’s a time for the manager to give game time to people who may or may not earn his trust. Each player is going through that, now is a good time to do it”, Southall wrote on Twitter.



"They will show him they want to be here or not, up 2 them now. He knows what to do. Trust him."





The former Toffees goalkeeper also stressed that Ancelotti is taking a good look at who he has at his disposal before making decisions.



“Getting rid is 10 times harder than signing players. He can only use what he’s got now.



"We were not playing like Brazil when he came in and we won’t be at end of season. We are what we are.



“But he’s had a very good look at everything so the building can begin.



"That’s the reality. We just got to trust him, I do."



Ancelotti has managed some of the biggest clubs in world football and was a contender for the Liverpool post before the Reds appointed Jurgen Klopp.

