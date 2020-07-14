West Ham Talent Picks Premier League Legend As Idol

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United starlet Ben Johnson has revealed that Arsenal and France legend Thierry Henry was his idol while he was growing up and watching the game as a fan.



Born in the year 2000, Johnson grew up watching Henry weave his magic on the pitch at Arsenal and help his side earn the "Invincibles" tag at the end of the 2003/04 season.













The 20-year-old feels that Henry was a player that many of his generation admired, with the Frenchman terrorising Premier League defences as Arsenal romped to the title, and registering 228 goals for the north London club.



"My footballing idol growing up, like it was for a lot of millennials, was Thierry Henry", the academy graduate told his club's official site.





"We all know what he could do – and that’s anything, really! Score goals, dribble, create goals… for the way he played, his mannerisms, and the Invincibles season, it was Thierry Henry."







While picking one individual performance that has stood out for him, Johnson said that it had to be that of Lionel Messi against Real Betis last year, when the Argentine legend scored a hat-trick to help his side win 4-1.



"A performance I’ll always remember was Lionel Messi against Real Betis in 2019.





"He’s had so many games where he’s unplayable, but this one – the hat-trick that he scored and the way he took his goals – that one sticks out to me."



Johnson, who can operate in both defence and midfield, will be looking to kick on with his development at West Ham over the coming weeks and into pre-season.

