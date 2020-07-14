West Ham United Star Tomas Soucek Enjoying Premier League Intensity

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United star Tomas Soucek has admitted that the speed and intensity of Premier League games has taken him by surprise.



Soucek arrived at the Hammers on loan from Slavia Prague in January and has since proven to be a valuable addition to David Moyes’ side.













The 25-year-old scored vital goals in West Ham’s home win over Chelsea, away draw at Newcastle United and completed his third 90 minutes in the space of a week to help the Hammers to a vital 4-0 win over Norwich City on Saturday.



Soucek has now had a full taste of Premier League football and has revealed that the intensity has surprised him.





However, the box-to-box midfielder has revealed that he relishes the challenge of constantly maintaining high standards on the pitch and credited his team-mates for keeping him on his toes.







“I found out very quickly when I came here just how intense the Premier League is”, Soucek was quoted as saying by West Ham's official site.



“I had played some games in Europe for Slavia Prague in the Champions League, but here it is like playing in the Premier League every three days.





“It’s great for me because I like games and now, when we play every three days, we don’t have many training sessions!



“I am enjoying the Premier League because we play against big teams and I’m enjoying every day on the training ground.



“I’m playing with guys that I’ve played with for four or five months so I’m really enjoying it well and, hopefully, we’ll be safe and I will be able to enjoy more years here".



West Ham are currently 16th in the Premier League table with 34 points and have three matches remaining in the current season to secure their top flight status.

