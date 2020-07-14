We’ve Got The Data – Rangers Performance Head On Detailed Work In Individual Training

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers head of performance Jordan Milsom has revealed that having detailed data on player weaknesses allowed the Gers to focus on addressing those areas over the period of individual training.



The Gers open their season on 1st August with an away trip to Aberdeen as they look to start the Scottish Premiership well.













The Glasgow-based side have travelled to France to take part in the Trophee Veolia, where they will face off against Ligue 1 outfits Lyon and Nice in a pre-season friendly tournament.



Rangers have welcomed their players back from an enforced period of individual training and Milsom insists it did not go to waste as the club knew what to tell their stars to focus on.





Milsom explained that some players needed work on key areas such as pace and strength, and stressed that with the information available to the Rangers backroom team they were aware of what programmes had to be set for each player







“It varied [what we told them to work on]. Whether that was players wanting to gain some muscle mass because they may need to build up a little bit of size”, Milsom told Rangers TV.



“Some players will need to work on speed or strength or body composition or actually trying to improve their aerobic capacities.





“We have got a lot of data on players; we profile them so we understand where their weaknesses are.



“So based on that, we presented that to the players and each individual knew what it was they needed to work on and we focused heavily on trying to improve those qualities in a time where that was the sole thing they concentrated on or the main thing they concentrated on.



“So, all your general areas which become important to be a top player. They were the areas we focused on for our squad.”



Rangers will hope to have all their players in peak fitness and match sharp by the time they step out at Pittodrie next month.

