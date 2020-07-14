We’ve Shown We Can Handle Pressure – Celtic Star Confident Bhoys Won’t Crumble

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic shot-stopper Scott Bain is of the view that his team are capable of handling any pressure they come under as they bid for a 10th straight Scottish league title.



The new Scottish Premiership campaign is scheduled to start on 1st August, with Neil Lennon's side hosting Hamilton Academical the following day.













Celtic were crowned champions in May after the 2019/20 season came to an early end due and was settled via a points per game formula.



Bain is confident in his team’s ability to handle pressure and stressed that Celtic’s sole focus will be on defending their title.





The 28-year-old has promised that he and his team-mates are mentally prepared to produce results day in and day out, and he vowed that Celtic will not take their foot of the gas until they have secured the league crown.







"The players have shown that they're more than capable of handling any pressure that gets put on them", Bain told Celtic’s official site.



"For us as a squad, we don't read into what's anyone else is saying. We just know that, if we do the job we set out to do, and do it to our full ability, then we can come away with three points.





“It might sound like a cliche but it's a marathon, not a sprint.



"We always focus fully on one game at a time, and, if we can play the way we're capable of, we can ignore the outside noise."



Celtic were pushed by Rangers for the first half of last season, but the Gers then saw their campaign come off the rails.

