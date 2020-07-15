XRegister
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

15/07/2020 - 19:16 BST

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Starts – Liverpool Team vs Arsenal Confirmed

 




Fixture: Arsenal vs Liverpool
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 20:15 (UK time)

Liverpool have named their team and substitutes to go up against Mikel Arteta's Arsenal outfit at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League this evening.  

Jurgen Klopp's side have already secured the Premier League title and are looking to reach 100 points from their final three league games; they are on 93 at present. 
 

 



The Reds were held to a draw at Anfield by Burnley on their last outing and Klopp has the same squad at his disposal for tonight's game.

Liverpool are without defender Joel Matip and midfielders James Milner and Jordan Henderson.
 


Klopp has Alisson in goal, while at centre-back he picks Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez; Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson are full-backs. In midfield, Georginio Wijnaldum, Fabinho and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will look to dominate, while Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane lead the attacking threat.



If the Liverpool manager needs to make changes then he has a bench full of options, including Naby Keita and Divock Origi.
 


Liverpool Team vs Arsenal

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Substitutes: Adrian, Lovren, Keita, Minamino, Shaqiri, Origi, Jones, Elliott, Williams
 