Barnsley Are Dangerous – Former Leeds United Star Warns Whites

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Ben Parker has conceded that Barnsley do have the attacking threats to create problems for the Whites on Thursday.



Leeds need just four points from their last three league games to clinch promotion to the Premier League and end their more than a decade-and-a-half exile from the top flight of English football.













The Whites will host bottom-placed Barnsley at Elland Road on Thursday and are the favourites to win more three points and edge closer to promotion to the Premier League.



However, Parker insisted that Barnsley will work their socks off as they also need points to give themselves a chance of survival in the Championship.





And he believes that in Cauley Woodrow and Jacob Brown, they have the strikers who could cause some problems with their pace and movement.







He insisted that Barnsley can be dangerous as they have very little to lose coming to Elland Road and could enjoy the status of being massive underdogs.



Parker said on LUTV: “We are going to get a lot of work rate and a lot of endeavour.





“The thing to watch out is probably the counter-attack and in Brown and Woodrow, they do have a bit of good movement and pace about them.



“We have mentioned [Alex] Mowatt’s range of passes, so he can find them.



“And they are dangerous because teams are always scrapping at the bottom as we know and they are always very dangerous.



“They have got nothing to lose as everyone expects us to win.



“What I can say is that it’s a game where we can actually clinch promotion if results go our way.”



Marcelo Bielsa has insisted that he cannot relax until Leeds are confirmed to as promoted despite his side’s form at the moment.

