Brighton Making Effort To Wrap Up Deal For Teenager

Brighton & Hove Albion are today putting in a big effort to wrap up the capture of midfielder Jensen Weir from Wigan Athletic, according to the Sun.



The Seagulls are almost confirmed to be in the Premier League next season and they are moving forward with their plans to strengthen the squad.













Brighton have been keeping tabs on 18-year-old Weir and want to add him to the ranks under Graham Potter at the Amex.



The Premier League outfit want to get the deal done and are today putting in a fresh push to wrap up Weir, offering a portion of the fee up front for Wigan.





Brighton will be hoping that the Latics sign off on the switch soon.







Wigan do need funds after going into administration and cash coming in from selling Weir will help the club.



The Premier League club are keen to use Wigan’s financial problems to their advantage and believe a considerable fee up front could help them to get the deal for Weir over the line soon.





The 18-year-old is a product of the Wigan academy and has made four senior appearances for the club thus far.

