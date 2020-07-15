XRegister
Inside Futbol

15/07/2020 - 12:38 BST

Bundesliga Outfit Failed With Jurgen Klopp Approach Before Liverpool Landed German

 




Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin made an approach to Jurgen Klopp before he took over at Liverpool in 2015.

Klopp left Borussia Dortmund at the end of the 2014/15 season and claimed that he would be taking a sabbatical from the game after a tough last campaign at the Westfalenstadion.  


 



But he returned to football just a few months later after he took charge of Liverpool following Brendan Rodgers’ sacking at Anfield.

Klopp changed the landscape at Liverpool and they are now the reigning European champions and the champions-elect in the Premier League this season.
 


But Klopp had the option of staying in Germany before he moved to England and, according to German magazine Sport Bild, Hertha Berlin wanted him in 2015.



The club hierarchy met Klopp’s agent and offered him the coach's job at the Bundesliga outfit.

The offer was not rejected outright,but the German club were not the calibre of team Klopp wanted to take charge of after leaving Dortmund.
 


Hertha Berlin could not land Klopp and he opted to head to the Premier League with Liverpool.
 