Carlo Ancelotti Is Not Messing About – Everton Star On Italian’s Plan

Everton defender Lucas Digne has insisted that Toffees manager Carlo Ancelotti has formulated clear plans for the future of the Merseyside outfit.



Ancelotti replaced former Everton manager Marco Silva in December, after the Toffees struggled to find form in the Premier League under the Portuguese and slipped into the relegation zone.













The Italian has expressed his desire to play in Europe next season but his team’s ambitions were dealt a huge blow after Everton fell to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Wolves at the weekend.



Despite the setback, Digne is confident that Ancelotti has not been shaken from his pursuit to find success at Goodison Park.





The Frenchman has lauded the multiple time Champions League winning coach for his ability to read the game and he has credited his boss for the patience and calmness that have enriched the Toffees camp after a turbulent first half to their English top flight season.







“Carlo Ancelotti is a big coach who knows what he wants”, Digne told Everton’s official site.



“He is not messing about, is he? He has won three Champions Leagues.





“He is the boss.



“Really quiet and calm and he reads games very well.



“He helps the team be calm and patient and we need this.”



Everton are currently 11th in the league table and are due to host relegation threatened Aston Villa on Thursday.

