Celtic And Rangers Don’t Know What Friendlies Are – Lyon Coach Pleased

Lyon coach Rudi Garcia has expressed his delight at his side facing Celtic and Rangers in friendly matches, dubbing the Scottish giants "real opposition".



With the French and Scottish seasons brought to an early close, clubs in each country are now in the midst of their respective pre-season preparations.













Celtic and Rangers were granted permission to fly to France and will take part in a friendly tournament containing Lyon and Nice. Lyon boss Garcia is pleased to be able to meet the pair and feels Scottish sides do not know what friendlies are given the commitment they play with.



"I want to test things, combinations, but of course give playing time", Garcia, asked about the friendly tournament, said at a press conference.





"We are entering the final stretch before competitive matches. We have no more time to waste.







"It is good to play these kinds of matches. You have to adapt.



"This is a beautiful tournament with prestigious Scottish teams. These are real opposition.





"They don't know about friendlies, so it is good for us.



"I hope the players will realise that we have to be ready, if we are going to get going."



Celtic and Rangers are both preparing for the start of the new Scottish Premiership season, which is due to kick off from the start of August.



Lyon recorded a finish of seventh in the shortened Ligue 1 season.

