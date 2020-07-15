Celtic Look At Other Options With Swoop For Target Stalled

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic are looking for a goalkeeper to bring in as a swoop to re-sign Fraser Forster has stalled, according to the Sun.



Forster made a big impact on loan from Southampton last term and Celtic have been keen to bring him back to Celtic Park.











It is claimed that Celtic have made a good offer in terms of wages to look to do the deal, but it has not been accepted and the swoop has stalled.



The Scottish champions are now actively looking at other options, but are finding that those they are interested in are expensive.





Neil Lennon's men are in action in France over the course of the week as they look to step up their preparations for the upcoming Scottish Premiership season.







And Celtic will want to secure another goalkeeper soon as they look to integrate the new arrival.



They play Nice on Thursday, before then locking horns with Lyon on Saturday.





The Scottish side then face an even tougher test with a visit to play French heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain.

