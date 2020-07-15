I Will Work Hard – Celtic Star Keen To Make Impact When Given Chance

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic striker Patryk Klimala insists that he is well aware of what his team-mate Odsonne Edouard did at Celtic Park last season, but insists that he will keep working hard and show what he can do when given a chance.



The hitman arrived at Celtic Park from Polish outfit Legia Warsaw in January, but failed to make an impact before the season was brought to an early close.













With the new season set to kick-off in early August, the Pole is looking forward to enjoying more first-team action, but knows that the task is not going to be easy given the kind of goalscoring form his striking partner Edouard showed last season.



However, Klimala is clear that he will keep working hard on the training ground so that whenever he is given the chance he can show his skills.





“I feel comfortable now. I know what Odsonne did last season, but I will work hard and hopefully I’m given a chance to show some more", Klimala told Celtic TV.







He also took time to given an insight into his interactions with assistant manager John Kennedy.



"I spoke to John Kennedy and I know what I have to do, why I’m here, and we will see."





Celtic have flown to France to take part in three friendlies, against Nice, Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain.



Klimala added: “We are Celtic.



"We have to, and can, win every game. It’s only a friendly tomorrow, but we have to prove to ourselves and the manager who is the best moving forward into the new season."



Klimala will be looking to impress Celtic boss Neil Lennon when given a chance on the pitch.

