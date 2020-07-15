In Marcelo Bielsa, Leeds United Have Leader – Former White

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Dominic Matteo believes that in Marcelo Bielsa the Whites have someone who can lead from the front, something they have been missing.



Bielsa has led Leeds to the verge of promotion to the Premier League and they sit top of the Championship table.













Matteo, who saw the club crumble under financial mismanagement during his playing days at Elland Road between 2000 and 2004, insists that Leeds have missed the presence of someone who can lead them.



With the appointment of the veteran Argentine manager though, Matteo insists that stability has returned to the club. Bielsa is someone, according to Matteo, who can set the standards for everyone around the club to follow and that has been key to the success of the club.





"The way now that Leeds are doing things, they're doing things right", Matteo said on LUTV while voicing his opinion on the Whites' progress.







"They're playing the game the right way. Under Marcelo Bielsa, they have a leader. We've not really had a leader for a while around this club in my opinion.



"He's set the stall, the tone for everyone else around the football club."





Leeds are next in action against Barnsley at Elland Road on Thursday as they look to put another three points on the board.

