It’s Not Easy To Play Barnsley, Gerhard Struber Warns Leeds United

Follow @insidefutbol





Barnsley manager Gerhard Struber has revealed that his team are planning to find and exploit weak areas in Leeds United’s game ahead of the two sides clashing, warning the Whites it is not easy to face his men.



Struber arrived at Oakwell in November and his side are currently running out of time and chances to prevent an immediate drop back down into the third tier of English football.













The Reds have only managed to garner two points from their last three games, in which Struber’s side have faced three of their nearest rivals in terms of the battle for survival.



Barnsley will look to collect a precious three points on Thursday when they head to Elland Road to play Leeds.





Struber has admitted that Marcelo Bielsa’s outfit are the big favourites in the clash, but he has promised that his team will not allow the game to be a walk in the park for the Whites.







The Austrian has urged his troops to be brave and revealed that his side aim to exploit any weaknesses they can find in Leeds’ game.



“We need bravery on Thursday”, Struber told Barnsley’s official site.





“Leeds are the big favourite in this game.



“We know this. But it’s not easy to play against Barnsley and we’ve shown this before, we’ve had good games against other massive opponents in West Brom and Fulham.



“Our duty is to give all that we can on Thursday to remain in the fight.



"There are areas we plan to exploit, we must find their weak spots.”



Barnsley are currently bottom of the Championship table but are not yet out of reach of a 21st place finish, with three games to go.

