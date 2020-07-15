Lazio Show Interest In Crystal Palace Flop Alexander Sorloth

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace loanee Alexander Sorloth has been added to Lazio’s shortlist of targets for the summer transfer window.



Sorloth has been on a two-year loan deal at Trabzonspor since last summer and he has been in pristine form this season, scoring 29 goals in all competitions.













The Turkish outfit have an option to buy him at the end of next season and they are expected to trigger it, then potentially selling him for a big profit.



Several clubs in Europe have been keeping tabs on him and are considering making a move for the Crystal Palace loanee in the coming months.





According to Italian outlet La Lazio Siamo Noi, Lazio have added his name to the list of strikers they want to pursue this summer.







The Serie A giants already have a number of forwards on their radar, including Rangers’ Alfredo Morelos.



Sorloth’s performances this season in Turkey have been closely watched and the club are considering pulling the trigger on a bid.





Serie A giants Napoli are also interested in Sorloth.



Regardless of interest in Sorloth, he looks certain to seal a permanent exit from Crystal Palace this summer.

