Man Utd Waiting To Confirm Champions League Football Before Going For Jadon Sancho

Manchester United will only go all-in for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho after they confirm Champions League football for next season, it has been claimed in Germany.



The Premier League giants have identified Sancho as a top target for this summer and have been repeatedly linked with him.













The former Manchester City academy star is ready to return to England and Manchester United are in pole position to sign him ahead of next season.



There has been talk of Dortmund setting a deadline for Manchester United, but according to German daily Bild, the Red Devils are waiting to confirm that they will be in next season’s Champions League.





It has been claimed that the club will make their effort to sign the winger once they are confirmed to be in Europe’s premier competition.







They missed a chance to go third on Monday night when they drew against Southampton and are currently fifth in the table, level on points with fourth-placed Leicester.



The Premier League giants are favourites to be in the top four given their run-in and Leicester’s form.





Sancho is also keen to play in next season’s Champions League and it is one of the conditions for his transfer.



Dortmund have put a €120m price tag on the winger but Manchester United are hopeful of bringing the eventual transfer fee down.

