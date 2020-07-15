Manchester United Could Use Alexis Sanchez In Deal For Inter Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United could use Alexis Sanchez as part of a deal to sign Milan Skriniar from Inter this summer, it has been suggested in Italy.



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to bring in another top-class centre-back this summer and the club have been looking at a number of options in the market.













Manchester United have been keeping tabs on Skriniar for some time and there are suggestions that Inter could consider selling him if they receive a good offer when the transfer window swings open.



Inter had previously declared the defender untransferrable, but have changed their position.





And according to Italian broadcaster SportMediaset, Manchester United could try to tempt Inter to sell by including Sanchez in the deal.







It has been claimed the Red Devils may look to take advantage of Inter wanting to keep Sanchez.



The Chilean is on loan at Inter since last summer and Conte is in favour of signing him on a permanent deal.





Sanchez’s inclusion in the negotiations would be likely to bring the price down the Slovakia defender.



It remains to be seen whether Inter would be open to doing such a deal for Skriniar.

