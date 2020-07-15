Marseille Yet To Contact Entourage of Leicester Star As Another French Side Call Off Pursuit

Follow @insidefutbol





Marseille have had no contact with the entourage of Leicester City striker Islam Slimani, but fellow French side Nimes have already called off their pursuit.



Slimani has headed back to the King Power Stadium following a spell on loan at Monaco, where he scored nine goals in Ligue 1.











Monaco though declined to activate the purchase option contained in Slimani's loan and the striker could be on the move again this summer.



Marseille have been linked with Slimani, but according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, the player's entourage have had no contact from the Stade Velodrome outfit.





Another French side in the shape of Nimes have however tried to sign Slimani.







But Nimes, who avoided relegation to Ligue 2 by just four points. found the cost of the deal to be something they could not afford and withdrew their interest.



Slimani remains under contract at Leicester until the summer of 2021.





He has made a total of 46 appearances for the Foxes, scoring 13 goals and providing seven assists.

