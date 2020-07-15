No Release Clause In Jude Bellingham’s Dortmund Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





Borussia Dortmund bound midfielder Jude Bellingham will not have a release clause in his contract with the German giants, according to The Athletic.



Dortmund are on the verge of signing the 16-year-old midfielder from Birmingham this summer amidst interest from several clubs.













Bayern Munich were also in the race and Manchester United pulled out the red carpet to show him around the club’s training facilities, with former manager Sir Alex Ferguson and club legend Eric Cantona talking to him.



But eventually the midfielder decided to move to Germany as part of his career plan and is set to sign a three-year contract with Dortmund.





And his first contract at Dortmund will not contain a release clause and will expire at the end of the 2022/23 season.







But the German giants will offer him a longer contract on improved terms as soon as he turns 18 as part of their plans.



Manchester United were not prepared to offer him the level of wages that Dortmund tabled as they looked at him as a player for the next ten years.





BVB offered lucrative terms to Bellingham and believe they will land a player whose value will only increase.



Dortmund are set to pay a €25m fee to Birmingham to secure the deal to sign Bellingham.

