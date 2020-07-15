Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Only Focused On Crystal Palace Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final clash against Chelsea will not have any influence on his team selection against Crystal Palace on Thursday night.



Solskjaer’s side are on an unbeaten run of 18 games but some felt they appeared tired towards the end of the 2-2 draw against Southampton at Old Trafford on Monday night.













The Manchester United manager has named an unchanged starting eleven for five games on the trot, something that has not been done at Old Trafford since 1993.



But there are worries that the team could be running on fumes soon and with the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday, there are expectations Solskjaer will make changes to his team at Crystal Palace.





But the Norwegian insisted that he will not select his team on Thursday with a view to the FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea at Wembley.







However, he did concede that there could be some changes to the starting eleven against Palace in order to avoid injuries.



Solskjaer said in a press conference: “The team selection for Thursday is based on Thursday, not Sunday.





“Sunday is irrelevant, does not come into my head at all, just Thursday.



“There were a couple of doubts before the Southampton game but they all reported fit on the day and hopefully we can give them time now not to leave players out because of injury.



“But there might be one or two fresh legs coming in.”



Manchester United will finish in the top four if they win their last three league games regardless of other results.

