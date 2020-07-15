XRegister
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

15/07/2020 - 19:19 BST

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang On Bench – Arsenal Team vs Liverpool Confirmed

 




Fixture: Arsenal vs Liverpool
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 20:15 (UK time)

Arsenal have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Liverpool in the Premier League this evening.  

Mikel Arteta saw his side beaten in the north London derby at the weekend and will be keen for them to get back to winning ways by beating the champions. 
 

 



Arsenal are still aiming to finish in a European spot and have three games left in which to aim to try and reach 59 points in the Premier League, the maximum they can now manage.

Arteta continues to be without Bernd Leno, Calum Chambers, Pablo Mari and Gabriel Martinelli, while Eddie Nketiah is suspended.
 


The Arsenal manager picks Emiliano Martinez in goal, while at the back he trusts in a three of Kieran Tierney, Rob Holding and David Luiz. Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira slot into midfield, with Cedric Soares and Bukayo Saka adding width. Reiss Nelson and Nicolas Pepe support Alexandre Lacazette.



Arteta has options on the bench to shake things up within the 90 minutes if needed, including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Joe Willock.
 


Arsenal Team vs Liverpool

Martinez, Tierney, Luiz, Holding, Saka, Xhaka, Torreira, Cedric, Nelson, Pepe, Lacazette

Substitutes: Macey, Bellerin, Sokratis, Ceballos, Aubameyang, Maitland-Niles, Mustafi, Willock, Kolasinac
 