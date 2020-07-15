Real Betis Interim Coach Comments On Dani Ceballos Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Betis interim head coach Alexis Trujillo has conceded that he does not know whether the club will be able to sign Arsenal loanee Dani Ceballos.



Ceballos has been on loan at Arsenal from Real Madrid since last summer but the Gunners do not have an option to make the move permanent.













Arsenal are believed to be keen on signing him on keeping him at the Emirates Stadium and are expected to approach Real Madrid later in the summer, but there is expected to be stiff competition for his signature.



Real Betis are amongst the Spanish clubs who are interested in Ceballos and Trujillo stressed while there is no doubt about the quality of the midfielder, he is not sure whether or not the club can sign him.





The Betis coach said in a press conference: “[He is a] footballer of a fantastic level.







“And we do not know if it will be easy or impossible to sign [him].”





Ceballos is believed to be prepared to leave Real Madrid this summer if Zinedine Zidane remains coach at the club as his playing time could be limited.

