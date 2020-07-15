Southampton Amongst Clubs Keen On Spanish Second Tier Hitman

Follow @insidefutbol





Southampton are amongst the clubs who have expressed an interest in signing Almeria striker Darwin Nunez this summer.



Spanish second-tier side Almeria signed the striker from Penarol last year and he has been driving the club’s efforts to secure promotion to La Liga this season.













His 15 goals have played a key role in keeping Almeria in the promotion hunt with just two games left in the 2019/20 campaign.



The 21-year-old Uruguayan’s performances have led the interest from several clubs in Europe and Almeria could find it hard to hold on to him this summer.





According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Southampton are one of the clubs who have shown an interested in snaring Nunez away from Almeria in the coming months.







The Saints have closely monitored his progress in Spain and have shown an interest in considering the possibility of taking him to England.



But competition for his signature could be stiff as several clubs such as Wolfsburg and a Ligue 1 outfit have also been keeping tabs on him.





A move to Italy has also been mooted with Napoli and Roma believed to be keen on signing him this summer.

