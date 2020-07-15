XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

15/07/2020 - 12:47 BST

Southampton Amongst Clubs Keen On Spanish Second Tier Hitman

 




Southampton are amongst the clubs who have expressed an interest in signing Almeria striker Darwin Nunez this summer.

Spanish second-tier side Almeria signed the striker from Penarol last year and he has been driving the club’s efforts to secure  promotion to La Liga this season.  


 



His 15 goals have played a key role in keeping Almeria in the promotion hunt with just two games left in the 2019/20 campaign.

The 21-year-old Uruguayan’s performances have led the interest from several clubs in Europe and Almeria could find it hard to hold on to him this summer.
 


According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Southampton are one of the clubs who have shown an interested in snaring Nunez away from Almeria in the coming months.



The Saints have closely monitored his progress in Spain and have shown an interest in considering the possibility of taking him to England.

But competition for his signature could be stiff as several clubs such as Wolfsburg and a Ligue 1 outfit have also been keeping tabs on him.
 


A move to Italy has also been mooted with Napoli and Roma believed to be keen on signing him this summer.
 