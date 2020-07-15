XRegister
15/07/2020 - 22:27 BST

Teenager Wooed By Man Utd Signs New Atletico Madrid Contract

 




Manchester United are set to miss out on the signing of Spain Under-16 striker Marcos Denia after he signed a new three-year contract with Atletico Madrid.

The Premier League giants are one of a clutch of clubs who were keeping tabs on the 16-year-old hitman and they were keen to take him to England.  


 



Manchester United even made a concrete move for him and, according to Spanish daily AS, sent an offer to his agent in order to convince Denia to leave Atletico Madrid.

The Spanish giants were aware of the interest Denia was attracting and worked hard to convince the player about his long term future at the Wanda Metropolitano.
 


And their hard work paid off as the teenager signed a three-year contract with the club on Tuesday.



Denia decided to reject the overtures from Manchester United and several other clubs in Spain to stay at Atletico Madrid.

The player, his family and his agent were convinced by the project on offer at Atletico Madrid and it led to him signing the contract with the club.
 


Denia is considered a bright young talent within Spanish football and has already represented in Spain youth internationals.
 