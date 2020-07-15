We Must Be Patient With Them – Carlo Ancelotti On Young Everton Talents

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has insisted not too much too soon should be expected from Toffees talents Anthony Gordon and Jarrad Branthwaite, but stressed that they are training with the first team squad because they have the required quality.



Ancelotti gave 19-year-old Gordon his first team debut in the Premier League against West Ham United on 18th January and the winger has already featured in seven more top flight games for Everton.













18-year-old Branthwaite came on as substitute for the Toffees in his side’s 3-0 defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Sunday.



Ancelotti is focused on building a young core for the Toffees as he strives to rebuild the club from the inside out.





The likes of Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Moise Kean, Tom Davies and Mason Holgate are all below the age of 24 and have played important roles under Ancelotti in the current season.







Ancelotti has admitted that he is conscious about the weight of expectation that is immediately thrust upon all young talents when they take to the field for elite clubs such as Everton.



However, the 61-year-old stressed that enough time and proper training are needed for his team’s youngsters to reach their full potential.





"I think this is the best environment, they are playing with us and learning a lot from more experienced players”, Ancelotti told a press conference.



“As I said, they are training with us not because we like to have young players, because they have the quality to be with us.



"It is important for everyone not to expect too much from these players.



"They need time to be comfortable with the team, we have to be patient with them."



Everton will be looking to bounce back from their defeat on Sunday as they welcome relegation threatened Aston Villa to Goodison Park on Thursday.

