15/07/2020 - 15:46 BST

West Ham In Talks To Land 21-Year-Old, Two Transfer Options Possible

 




West Ham United are in talks with Barcelona to sign Moussa Wague, with the Catalan giants having a clear idea of the outcome they want from the discussions. 

The right-back spent this season on loan in France at Nice, but the Ligue 1 side opted not to trigger a purchase option included in the loan agreement to keep him.

 



Barcelona are now looking at their options, with the 21-year-old having arrived back at the Camp Nou.

The Catalan giants are holding talks with several clubs and, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, West Ham are amongst those involved in the discussions.
 


There are claimed to be two formulas on the table for Wague to leave Barcelona.



The Catalan giants could send him out on loan with an option to buy set at €16m, or sell him outright on a permanent transfer for €10m.

Barcelona prefer an outright sale to shift Wague off the books and bring in money.
 


Wague, who is a Senegal international, made the move to Barcelona from Belgian side Eupen in the summer of 2018, costing the Spanish side €5m.
 