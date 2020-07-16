Almost Nowhere Makes More Noise Than Elland Road – Former Leeds Star On Visiting As Away Player

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has revealed that he understood the intimidating nature of Elland Road when he played there in Chelsea colours.



Hasselbaink spent two years at Leeds between 1997 and 1999 and scored 35 goals in 74 appearances for the club during his time for the Yorkshire giants.













Hasselbaink is aware of the importance of Leeds for the people in the city and admits that unlike other big cities in England, the Whites are the only club for their people and that attracts a blind loyalty.



The former striker told Dutch daily De Telegraaf: “Leeds are the only significant club in Yorkshire, the people are incredibly proud of the club.





“Look in London, they have countless professional clubs, in Manchester you have United and City and Liverpool has Liverpool and Everton.







“But Leeds only has Leeds. Who is born in Leeds will remain a fan until death."



The striker enjoyed the support of the Elland Road faithful and is aware of the atmosphere the fans can create inside the stadium.



Hasselbaink admits that he also got a taste of what it feels to be an away player at Elland Road when he featured there for Chelsea and conceded that it is an intimidating setting.



“The atmosphere is unique, almost nowhere they made more noise than at Elland Road.



“It is an intimidating stadium and I know it because I played there later for Chelsea.



“And it is always full. Even when they played in the third tier, they were still getting 40,000 people.



“The supporters are blind for Leeds.”



Leeds will hope to be playing Premier League football for the first time since 2004 next season.

