Analyse And Prepare For Derby – Marcelo Bielsa Keen For Repeat Leeds Display

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa admits he is looking for his side to produce another two performances similar to their win over Barnsley as they bid to secure promotion to the Premier League.



Following the 1-0 win against Barnsley on Thursday, Leeds are now just a single point away from a return to the Premier League and can seal the deal at Derby County on Sunday.













Bielsa admits that now attention fully turns to the trip to Derby and he is keen for his men to look to replicate their display against Barnsley going forward.



"What we are going to do is analyse the next match and prepare", Bielsa said at a press conference.





"We will take the match as a reference for us. There are no easy matches."







The Leeds boss insists that Barnsley proved to be difficult opposition for Leeds as they had to risk everything in the hunt for points to stay in the Championship.



"When you played against an opponent that has nothing to lose, they have very offensive players.





"We organised ourselves to defend their characteristics. It was difficult for us to play in the opponents half."



Leeds now boast a five-point lead at the top of the Championship with just two games left to play.

