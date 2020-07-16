Antonio Conte Could Sacrifice Man City and Man Utd Target To Keep Lautaro Martinez

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter coach Antonio Conte would prefer to sell Manchester United and Manchester City linked defender Milan Skriniar over striker Lautaro Martinez this summer.



Conte is looking forward to another big summer as he looks to further strengthen his Inter squad following last year’s large outlay on players.













However, Inter could have to sell one of their top players for big money in order to balance the books and the club have been considering their options.



There are suggestions Martinez or Skriniar could be sold in the coming window in order to fund Conte’s continued rebuild.





And according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Conte has told the Inter board that he would rather sell Skriniar than Martinez in the summer.







The Inter coach was completely opposed to selling the Slovak last year, but this season has changed his idea about the centre-back.



The Italian has been claimed by some not to be convinced that Skriniar is suited for his back three system and would prefer to keep Martinez up front and bring in a different defender.





A final decision has not been made but there is a likelihood Inter would be receptive to offers for the Slovakia international.



Skriniar has suitors across Europe and Manchester United and Manchester City are believed to be interested securing his services.

