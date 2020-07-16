Carlo Ancelotti Coy On Talk of Swoop For Tottenham Target Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has refused to be drawn into speculation surrounding Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, amidst talk of a bid and interest from fellow Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur.



The Denmark international has been linked with a move away from St Mary's Stadium this summer, with both Ancelotti and Jose Mourinho considering him as an option to strengthen their respective midfields.













Spurs are claimed to be in discussions with Southampton over a swap deal involving Hojbjerg and Kyle Walker-Peters.



It has been suggested that Everton are now rivalling Tottenham for the midfielder and have themselves opened talks with the Saints.





Ancelotti though is not willing to be drawn on whether the Toffees have now put in a bid for Hojbjerg, as he feels it is unfair to speak about another club's player.







"I don't want to talk about this", Ancelotti was quoted as saying by the BBC.



"I think it is unfair to talk about a player at a different club in this moment."





Hojbjerg has been an integral member of the Southampton team this season, featuring in 31 of his side's 35 league games, but may soon be on the move from St Mary's.

