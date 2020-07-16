XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

16/07/2020 - 21:50 BST

Carlo Ancelotti Coy On Talk of Swoop For Tottenham Target Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

 




Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has refused to be drawn into speculation surrounding Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, amidst talk of a bid and interest from fellow Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur.

The Denmark international has been linked with a move away from St Mary's Stadium this summer, with both Ancelotti and Jose Mourinho considering him as an option to strengthen their respective midfields.  


 



Spurs are claimed to be in discussions with Southampton over a swap deal involving Hojbjerg and Kyle Walker-Peters.

It has been suggested that Everton are now rivalling Tottenham for the midfielder and have themselves opened talks with the Saints.
 


Ancelotti though is not willing to be drawn on whether the Toffees have now put in a bid for Hojbjerg, as he feels it is unfair to speak about another club's player.



"I don't want to talk about this", Ancelotti was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"I think it is unfair to talk about a player at a different club in this moment."
 


Hojbjerg has been an integral member of the Southampton team this season, featuring in 31 of his side's 35 league games, but may soon be on the move from St Mary's.
 