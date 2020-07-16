XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

16/07/2020 - 17:02 BST

Five Changes Made – Everton Team vs Aston Villa Confirmed

 




Fixture: Everton vs Aston Villa
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 18:00 (UK time)

Everton have officially named their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Dean Smith's Aston Villa outfit to Goodison Park this evening.  

Aston Villa arrive on Merseyside sitting second bottom in the Premier League, four points from safety and in desperate need of a win. 
 

 



Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is looking for his side to finish the season in as good shape as possible, but a top ten finish now looks tough for the Toffees, who are eleventh and six points off tenth placed Burnley.

Aston Villa won the earlier league fixture between the two teams this season, picking up a 2-0 win at Villa Park in August.
 


For this evening's game, Ancelotti makes five changes from the last side he picked. He goes with Jordan Pickford in goal, while at centre-back he selects Mason Holgate and Michael Keane; Lucas Digne and Seamus Coleman are full-backs. Tom Davies slots into midfield with Andre Gomes, while Alex Iwobi and Bernard provide width. Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are up top.



The Italian tactician has options on the bench to shake things up if needed, including Anthony Gordon and Theo Walcott.
 


Everton Team vs Aston Villa

Pickford, Digne, Keane, Holgate, Coleman, Gomes, Davies, Iwobi, Bernard, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Stekelenberg, Virigina, Baines, Sigurdsson, Walcott, Sidibe, Kean, Branthwaite, Gordon
 