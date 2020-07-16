Five Changes Made – Everton Team vs Aston Villa Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Everton vs Aston Villa

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 18:00 (UK time)



Everton have officially named their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Dean Smith's Aston Villa outfit to Goodison Park this evening.



Aston Villa arrive on Merseyside sitting second bottom in the Premier League, four points from safety and in desperate need of a win.













Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is looking for his side to finish the season in as good shape as possible, but a top ten finish now looks tough for the Toffees, who are eleventh and six points off tenth placed Burnley.



Aston Villa won the earlier league fixture between the two teams this season, picking up a 2-0 win at Villa Park in August.





For this evening's game, Ancelotti makes five changes from the last side he picked. He goes with Jordan Pickford in goal, while at centre-back he selects Mason Holgate and Michael Keane; Lucas Digne and Seamus Coleman are full-backs. Tom Davies slots into midfield with Andre Gomes, while Alex Iwobi and Bernard provide width. Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are up top.







The Italian tactician has options on the bench to shake things up if needed, including Anthony Gordon and Theo Walcott.





Everton Team vs Aston Villa



Pickford, Digne, Keane, Holgate, Coleman, Gomes, Davies, Iwobi, Bernard, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin



Substitutes: Stekelenberg, Virigina, Baines, Sigurdsson, Walcott, Sidibe, Kean, Branthwaite, Gordon

