Gaetano Berardi Plays – Leeds United Team vs Barnsley Confirmed

Fixture: Leeds United vs Barnsley

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 17:00 (UK time)



Leeds United have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to strugglers Barnsley at Elland Road this evening.



Barnsley arrive at Leeds in deep trouble in the Championship, sitting rock bottom of the table and, with a worse goal difference than any side outside the drop zone, effectively five points from safety.













Leeds by contrast at top of the league with 84 points and can take another massive step towards sealing automatic promotion with a win over Barnsley.



Boss Marcelo Bielsa remains without midfielder Adam Forshaw, but Kiko Casilla has served his suspension. Kalvin Phillips is injured.





Bielsa though picks Illan Meslier in goal, while Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas slot in as full-backs. In central defence, Liam Cooper is partnered by Gaetano Berardi, while Ben White slots into midfield with Mateusz Klich. Jack Harrison, Tyler Roberts and Helder Costa support Patrick Bamford.







There are options on the bench for Bielsa if needed, including Pablo Hernandez and Ian Poveda.





Leeds United Team vs Barnsley



Meslier, Ayling, Cooper, Berardi, Dallas, White, Klich, Harrison, Costa, Roberts, Bamford



Substitutes: Casilla, Casey, Douglas, Struijk, Stevens, Shackleton, Alioski, Poveda, Hernandez

