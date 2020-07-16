Galatasaray In Race For Celtic Target After Positive Scouting Report, Agent Contacted

Follow @insidefutbol





Galatasaray have zeroed in on Celtic target Shon Weissman after receiving a positive scouting report on the striker.



The Istanbul giants want to land a prolific hitman for the 2020/21 campaign after struggling to make an impact in the Turkish Super Lig this season.











Galatasaray sit just fifth in the table and have only hit the back of the net 50 times, 21 times fewer than second placed Trabzonspor and 12 times fewer than leaders Istanbul Basaksehir.



Weissman has grabbed an astonishing 37 goals for Wolfsberger in Austria, in just 40 games, and has been interesting a host of clubs, including Celtic.





Former Israel star Ronny Rosenthal has told Inside Futbol he backs a potential move to Celtic for Weissman, but now the striker has Galatasaray on his tail.







According to Turkish outlet Fotomac, Galatasaray's management team requested a scouting report of Weissman and it was positive.



They are now looking at trying to sign the 24-year-old and have already contacted his agent.





It is claimed that Galatasaray are hoping they can sign Weissman for a reasonable fee and would use him in their rotation plans next season.

